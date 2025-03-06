Updated 2025 Cap Casualty Candidates For All 32 Teams

Every year, teams take a fresh look at their roster to see where they can trim off some of the fat. It’s a ruthless exercise. Even if a team is awash in cap space, even if the savings are relative pocket change, if the front office decides the production is not worth the salary for a player, they will make the cut.

Like layoffs in any industry, the players who are cut skew older. Many have injury issues and for a lot of these players, their career goes downhill from this point. But some players are reinvigorated by the fresh start, and one team’s trash can become another team’s treasure.

Here’s an early look, team-by-team, at the potential players who could be on the chopping block this offseason and join a free agent pool that frankly could use as much help as it can get.

San Francisco 49ers

Updates 3/6: The 49ers traded Samuel and still plan to cut Hargrave. Juszczyk has reportedly been asked to take a pay cut for the second straight season.

The 49ers have agreed to a restructured deal with Hargrave that essentially was a $17 million pay cut and paved the way to make him a June 1 release. That means San Francisco will have moved on from Hargrave and DT Arik Armstead in back-to-back offseasons, so retooling the defensive tackle spot seems like a priority.

Another high-profile cut candidate to watch is Samuel, who the 49ers are also shopping in a potential trade. It’s not a lock that they’ll find a suitor, as Samuel is owed $17.55 million in 2025 when he’ll be 29 years old and coming off one of his least-productive seasons. His yards per game and yards per touch were the lowest of his career and he scored just four times in 15 games.

Samuel has a $15 million option bonus that’s due on March 23, which creates a soft early deadline for the team to decide on its plans, though that bonus can be pushed back. If they get a good enough pick, it’s worth taking on the dead cap hit from a trade which would be the same as if he was released. Otherwise, they can designate him as a June 1 cut or wait until then to release him and spread out this dead money.

Outside of that, there aren’t a lot of other big cuts for the 49ers. Core players like Kittle and LB Fred Warner have significant base salaries but have been productive enough that it would be shocking if San Francisco moved on. Juszczyk took a pay cut this past offseason and might be asked to do so again, as while he’s another Shanahan favorite the fullback market around the league is not booming.

Cutting either Floyd or Gross-Matos wouldn’t save a lot of cap space but both players are due nearly $8 million in cash in 2025 and could receive some scrutiny as the team evaluates the defensive line. Floyd had 8.5 sacks last year and was just half a sack off the team lead, but he’ll be 33 next year. Gross-Matos missed six games and three of his 4.5 sacks came in one game, but at just 27 and with some versatility to kick inside on passing downs, the front office seems to like him a lot. I would lean toward both being back in 2025.

Chicago Bears

Updates 3/4: The Bears cut Everett (no surprise) and Walker (slightly more surprising).

The Bears are once again going to be one of the NFL leaders in available cap space this offseason, with a current effective cap space projection of $61 million in 2025 that’s seventh in the league per Over The Cap. There are avenues to create more, too. They are not going to keep both tight ends and of the two Everett is the far more likely cut given he was a favorite of disgraced former OC Shane Waldron who followed him over from Seattle. Kmet doesn’t turn 26 until March and the Bears are high on his potential.

Byard was solid, better than he was in 2023 with the Titans and Eagles, but he’ll be 32 before the start of next season and sometimes looked his age on the field. With new DC Dennis Allen coming in, there should be some uncertainty about Byard’s outlook even though he was PFF’s 24th-graded safety out of 98 qualifiers.

Edwards and Walker are listed here because they have notable cap savings if cut but both played well and are not particularly expensive going into 2025. The two are also good fits for Allen’s system.

Bates’ situation is more tenuous. He’s a clear favorite of GM Ryan Poles who tried to sign him as a restricted free agent before trading for him last offseason but he played just three games. He’s under contract in 2025 while the rest of Chicago’s starting interior (G Teven Jenkins, C Coleman Shelton, G Matt Pryor) is not, so his status could depend on how the offseason plays out for Chicago. Paying $4 million for a starting guard or center is a good deal, less so if it’s for a backup.

Cincinnati Bengals

Updates 3/6: Hubbard retired which for salary cap purposes is the same as being released. Cappa and Rankins have been axed and Pratt is likely close behind if his agent can’t find a team willing to give a late-round pick to skip the line. Stone is in limbo.

The Bengals need to revamp their defense and budget for major extensions to try and keep the trio of WR Ja’Marr Chase, DE Trey Hendrickson and WR Tee Higgins together on new deals, so every dollar the team can save will help even though Cincinnati has tons of space to work with this offseason.

Rankins was signed last offseason but was limited to seven games with an illness he caught in early November. He was not particularly impactful when he was on the field and is almost certain to be cut. Pratt has requested a trade but he was on track to be a cut candidate as well, this just gives the Bengals a chance to add a pick. Stone was another free agent signing who had a tough season but his outlook is not as clean-cut.

Hubbard is a homegrown player, arriving in Cincinnati via Ohio State and signing an extension after his rookie contract. He gutted through serious injuries to start 14 games but the impact was felt on his production with just two sacks. There should be an avenue to a pay cut for Hubbard to stick around but it would be surprising to see him back on his current deal.

Cappa has been a decent starter for the Bengals but $8 million in savings is notable, and teams often pinch pennies when it comes to the interior offensive line because it’s easier to find replacement-level production compared to other positions. That logic applies to Karras, too, but he’s played better than Cappa and is cheaper. Teams generally try to avoid too much turnover on the offensive line because of how beneficial continuity is, so I could see Cincinnati trying to get Karras to agree to a pay cut in the summer when there aren’t a lot of other alternatives. Same with Moss.

Buffalo Bills

Updates 3/4: Miller is viewed as 50/50 to be back depending on if he takes a pay cut.

Miller had a sack in each of the first three games of the season but cooled off precipitously with three in the remaining 10 he suited up for. He only played about a third of the snaps in a rotational role, which is not enough to justify $17.5 million in 2025 compensation. I would expect the Bills to take the out in Miller’s contract unless he’s willing to sign a cheap deal to come back.

It might be time for the Bills to have a tough conversation about Milano. He was one of the league’s most underrated linebackers for a few years before finally earning All-Pro honors in 2022. Since then, he’s played just eight games, missing time for a gnarly fractured leg and then a torn biceps. He made it back at the beginning of December but ended up playing through more injuries.

Milano is on the books for $10 million in cash in his age-31 season next year, and that could be a risky investment. Buffalo can get out of the deal with a June 1 cut, and at minimum that gives them some leverage to try and renegotiate a pay cut.

Any other cap space the Bills get this offseason will have to come from restructures. Trubisky and Bass could be evaluated but Trubisky is cheap for a backup unless Buffalo elects to go with a rookie or minimum salaried player. Bass struggled at times and is due $3.6 million. However, many teams are having kicker troubles, so it’s worth considering for the Bills how much worse things could get without Bass.

Denver Broncos

Updates 3/4: No cuts to report for the Broncos yet.

Denver is set to enter 2025 with a much better financial situation, even with $32 million in dead money left on the books still from the Russell Wilson trade. They should have close to $40 million to work with as a budget per Over The Cap.

There aren’t really many places to cut to get more. Singleton, DL John Franklin-Myers and WR Courtland Sutton have notable base salaries and are either nearly 30 or on the other side. But all three were quality starters in 2024. If there’s one player who could be cut or asked to take a pay cut, it’s Singleton, who’s coming off of a torn ACL at the age of 31.

Lutz is pricy for a kicker but that’s the price HC Sean Payton paid to get his guy from New Orleans. Locke, Mathis and Trautman are players I could see getting squeezed for pay cuts if Denver finds upgrades this offseason.

Cleveland Browns

Updates 3/6: Bitonio will be back for another season in 2025, so no retirement at this time. Cleveland could still work out some kind of a pay cut. The Browns informed Thornhill he would be cut. No resolution yet on the others.

Here’s a much more in-depth breakdown of the Browns’ financial situation entering the 2025 season. They’re one of just six teams in the red right now in 2025 projections but can’t cut their way out of their deficit. Any cuts the Browns do make will be more about saving cash than cap space and many will have to rely on the June 1 rule to split up the dead money.

You’ll notice all the players listed here are veterans who are getting up in age, at least for the position they play, and several are coming off down years or injuries. The Browns won’t cut everyone on this list but I would be surprised if at least a couple are not back in Cleveland next year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates 3/4: Tampa Bay declined the option on Whitehead’s contract.

Tampa Bay has a top-heavy roster at the moment and is still dealing with $28 million in dead money from former OLB Shaquil Barrett and C Ryan Jensen. At just $5 million in projected effective cap space, per Over The Cap, and star WR Chris Godwin set to be a free agent, the Bucs are not poised for a lot of activity unless they start restructuring a bunch of deals.

They can get some much-needed breathing room by cutting Dean and Whitehead, both starters this past season and solid players. Dean is arguably the team’s best corner right now and the front office crowed about being able to bring back Whitehead after letting him walk in free agency to the Jets a few years prior. But Tampa Bay’s secondary was victimized throughout the season and upgrades are needed. Both players also dealt with injuries.

Arizona Cardinals

Updates 3/4: Reports say Williams will likely be back for the Cardinals in 2025.

Arizona’s books are pristine. The Cardinals are currently fourth in effective cap space for 2025 and the only player with a cap hit higher than $20 million is QB Kyler Murray. The jury is out on a few of the free agent deals GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon gave out last spring but most have guaranteed money locking them in for another season.

One exception could be Williams, who battled injuries all year and was limited to six starts. He has $2.5 million already guaranteed in 2025, which is the last year of the two-year deal he signed as a free agent last offseason. However, Arizona would still save $3 million against the cap by releasing him and $10-$13 million in cash depending on whether Williams is healthy enough for the Cardinals to avoid paying another $2.5 million injury guarantee. The decision will likely revolve around whether the Cardinals believe Williams can be counted on to stay healthy in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers

Updates 3/6: The Chargers informed Bosa on Wednesday night he would be released, setting him free for the first time in his NFL career.

Los Angeles is in a great position financially going into 2025 and can create even more space by moving on from Bosa. The former No. 3 pick was limited to 14 games and had just five sacks. His last full season was in 2021. Last year, the Chargers and Bosa were able to agree to a reworked deal for him to stick around, so it’s possible they could do so again, as veteran OLB Khalil Mack is scheduled to be a free agent too. Losing both would make edge rusher an urgent need.

Dupree has been solid in a rotational role and is cheap for 2025 but that level of savings for a player who will be 32 is notable. Edwards is a favorite of OC Greg Roman but it didn’t seem like the staff trusted him to carry a full load even with the injury to starting RB J.K. Dobbins — and Dobbins is a pending free agent as well. Even if Dobbins is back, I can see the Chargers wanting to invest more in the ground attack, and that means either a pay cut or curtains for Edwards.

Kansas City Chiefs

Updates 3/6: Kelce will be back for another season and the Chiefs haven’t shown any inclination toward reducing his pay. The Thuney trade came out of the blue for some but it’s not necessarily a surprise if you’ve been reading on this site for the past few months.

Yes, it’s jarring to see two of the Chiefs’ core players listed here. Kansas City could easily elect to keep both in 2025 but given their age and the potential savings, it’s at least worth noting the possibility. Kelce’s contemplating retirement, which would have the same financial impact as being cut.

Even at 33, Thuney was one of the best guards in football and his ability to kick out to left tackle in a pinch came in handy this season. If 2025 weren’t the final year of his contract and if the Chiefs didn’t have fellow G Trey Smith hitting free agency and also due for a big deal, this probably wouldn’t be a conversation. It would still be tough for Kansas City to move on from Thuney when improving the offensive line is one of the top offseason priorities.

Kelce’s 823 receiving yards still ranked fifth in the league at tight end, but it was his lowest yardage total since his rookie season and he scored just three touchdowns. Prime Kelce shredded opposing game plans. Current Kelce was a decoy more often than at any point in his career. When WR Rashee Rice was healthy the first few weeks of the season, it was notable how often he was the primary read, not Kelce.

The Chiefs reworked Kelce’s deal last summer and moved most of his 2025 compensation into an $11.5 million roster bonus that is due in March. However, they should be able to push that back if Kelce needs more time to weigh whether to go all in on the full life waiting for him after football or run it back for another year. Given the history between the two, I don’t think they’ll have a hard time settling on a number both sides are happy with if Kelce decides to play. I’m not sure it will be $17 million.

As for Moore, the cap savings aren’t much, especially when factoring in the cost to replace his spot on the roster, but freeing up the roster spot for someone who could actually contribute might be more appealing than the cap savings.

Indianapolis Colts

Updates 3/4: Colts GM Chris Ballard has spoken in optimistic tones about Smith and Ebukam, so Indianapolis’ cap cuts might be limited.

The big fish here is Smith. The 28-year-old has been a solid starting right tackle but staying on the field has become a bit of a struggle. He missed seven games in 2023 with a nagging knee injury that needed surgery after the season, then was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list after 12 games this year.

If healthy, $16 million is about the going rate for a tackle of Smith’s caliber, but the risks here are apparent. I would say it’s a 50-50 call, but Colts GM Chris Ballard is conservative by nature and tends to lean toward roster continuity, so it might be 60-40 toward Smith coming back.

The same dynamic is at play with Ebukam and Lewis. Ebukam had 9.5 sacks in 2023 before tearing his Achilles at the start of camp. Lewis was limited to 10 games this year and had 1.5 sacks. There’s a case to be made to pocket the savings and try to get more dynamic on the edge which Ballard has been trying to do his entire tenure but he’s also loyal to his guys.

He’s more likely to cut Davis, who was one of the team’s few outside free agent signings last offseason and did not make much of an impact.

Washington Commanders

Updates 3/4: Lattimore is safe, per GM Adam Peters. A player not listed here, DT Jonathan Allen, is not, as Washington is looking into trading the veteran and will release him if no partner is found.

Washington is flush with cap space for 2025, with nearly $80 million to spend in Over The Cap’s projections. Players like WR Terry McLaurin and DT Jonathan Allen are older and have massive cap hits, but extensions are far more likely for those two given the way they played in 2024, at least when on the field. Lattimore missed a lot of time after a midseason trade and struggled when he was on the field but the Commanders have talked him up as an important piece for 2025, though he’ll be expensive.

Wylie’s status will likely depend on whether Washington can find an upgrade in free agency or the draft. He improved to league average this year, which is not a commodity to overlook at a position like tackle where the floor can get very, very low. Ekeler had a bounce-back season following a rough final year with the Chargers but he had multiple concussions and the Commanders could look to get more dynamic in the backfield.

Dallas Cowboys

Updates 3/4: There has been little inclination from the Cowboys to cut the roster, meaning these veterans are probably safe.

With a new deal coming up for LB Micah Parsons and a combined $125 million on the books for QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have already set the expectation they plan to be bargain-bin hunters again. Restructuring Prescott and Lamb will likely create the bulk of their cap space, but if they elect to make cuts the safety position could be an option. Wilson and Hooker are solid veterans but safety is one of the easiest positions to find competent contributors. Both players are getting older as well, with Wilson turning 30 and Hooker turning 29.

Steele gets a bad rap with Cowboys fans at times but relative to the rest of the NFL, he is a solid starting right tackle, particularly in the run game even if there are hiccups in pass protection. He’s due $14 million in cash this coming season and the Cowboys will be far more concerned with that number than the paltry $4.6 million in cap savings. If there was an alternative on the roster, maybe it would be different, but for now, I would be surprised if the Cowboys cut Steele.

Miami Dolphins

Updates 3/6: Chubb agreed to a reworked deal to lower his cap hit, which is a much better outcome for the Dolphins than releasing him since it saves them more space than cutting him outright and keeps him on the team.

Armstead is still on the roster but reduced his base salary to the minimum to give him more time to mull potential retirement. The savings for Miami in the meantime are almost identical to a June 1 cut, just with the advantage of hitting the books earlier than that date. Fuller and Mostert were early cuts.

Miami is one of a handful of teams that need to clear space to get under the cap before the start of the league year in March. The Dolphins have started that process by releasing Fuller, Mostert and TE Durham Smythe. Fuller missed a ton of time this past season, was turning 30 and was owed $7 million next year. Mostert was passed on the depth chart by younger options and was due $3 million in his age-33 season.

Any other cuts the Dolphins make will be more about shedding cash obligations or getting rid of players who are aging or breaking down. For instance, Chubb didn’t play at all in 2024 after a catastrophic, multi-ligament knee injury at the end of last season. He’s due $20 million in cash in 2025 and will be 29 years old. Even if the Dolphins don’t cut him outright, I could see them trying to talk Chubb into some kind of pay cut.

Armstead was a bright spot on the offensive line even as he battled his yearly injuries. The Dolphins worked out a pay cut with him last year but it could be tough to go back to that well twice. Whether he decides to retire at the age of 34 is another question.

Sanders has had a couple of glitches with extra points but unless he struggles in camp next year, he’s probably going to be brought back.

Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay ( -$8.9M , but $4.3M post-June 1) CB, but $4.3M post-June 1)

James Bradberry ( -$3M , but $4.7M post-June 1) CB, but $4.7M post-June 1)

Updates 3/4: The Eagles are moving on from both Slay and Bradberry as June 1 cuts, paving the way for younger players in the secondary.

Because of the way the Eagles structure their contracts, there aren’t really any ways for them to create more cap space with cuts or restructures. However, there are two possible cuts I’d be on the alert for in the secondary with Slay and Bradberry. Both are long in the tooth at a young man’s position. Slay will be 34 in 2025 and Bradberry will be 32. Both are due sizable bonuses by September 1 — $14.5 million for Slay and $16.5 million for Bradberry.

There’s no way the Eagles pay that for Bradberry who missed most of this past season after taking a major step back in 2023. What will be a little more interesting is what they decide to do with Slay, who remained a starter this season but didn’t pick off a pass for the first time since his rookie season. The timing of the option allows the Eagles to go into the offseason program and training camp to evaluate how Slay looks physically, as well as what the team’s other options in the secondary are. It’s possible both sides could agree to a reworked deal that makes more sense for where Slay is in his career right now. He’s said he wants to play one more year and ideally with the Eagles.

Atlanta Falcons

Updates 3/4: The Falcons praised Jarrett at the Combine but also stopped short of calling him “untouchable.” He and Onyemata are candidates still to be cut or to reduce their pay.

Big changes are in store this offseason for an organization that was confident, nay, cocky about its playoff aspirations in 2024. And I’m not just talking about QB Kirk Cousins. The Falcons are one of six teams in the red for 2025. Trading Cousins would get the team back in the black but they have to find a taker for Cousins’ $27.5 million guaranteed 2025 salary, plus a $10 million roster bonus in 2026 that becomes guaranteed this March. That’s a lot for a 36-year-old coming off the worst stretch of his career.

Jarrett, McGary, Matthews and Onyemata all played reasonably well but all four are going to either hit 30 or be on the other side of that milestone in 2025. I’d classify the offensive players as safer than the defensive players, as the Falcons struggled to generate a reliable pass rush in 2025 and will be looking to shake things up. Whether it’s via cut, restructure or pay cut, the Falcons will need to generate some cap relief from this quartet.

The Falcons wouldn’t save much by cutting Koo but he had the worst year of his career since his rookie year with nine field goal misses. It’s easier to get worse at kicker than it is better most of the time, but at minimum, the Falcons will bring in competition for Koo in 2025.

New York Giants

Updates 3/4: No cuts to report yet from New York but these four remain on shaky ground.

The Giants may not have a great roster but they don’t have a lot of awful contracts, at least not ones they can get out of this year. Nunez-Roches, nicknamed “Nacho,” is an adequate rotational defensive lineman but the Giants need to improve on the defensive line and could try to get more bang for their buck. .

Flott and Bellinger qualified for raises in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator program thanks to hitting snap thresholds in their first three seasons. Unfortunately, the escalator is not guaranteed which leaves them vulnerable to being squeezed for pay cuts once the season draws closer, something the Giants have done regularly including with CB Nick McCloud this past year.

The 38-year-old Gano has played just 18 games in the past two years due to injuries. It seems like his body might be starting to break down.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Updates 3/6: The Jaguars intend to release Kirk at the start of the league year, which is code for other teams to send in a trade offer if they don’t want to be bidding against the pack. More cuts are likely coming.

Major changes are coming for the Jaguars with a new coaching staff and now a new GM after owner Shad Khan finally cut ties with GM Trent Baalke. Baalke leaned hard on free agency to build this Jaguars team and as a result, there are a lot of players with guaranteed money in 2025 who will be difficult to cut.

But there are outs for notable players like Kirk and Engram, who both finished the season on injured reserve. Kirk broke his collarbone and Engram needed surgery on his shoulder. The former is 28 while the latter is 30, but the Jaguars can save a lot more by cutting Kirk than they can Engram. The cash savings would be valuable but some kind of reworked deal to keep weapons around QB Trevor Lawrence could also make sense.

Cutting Darby and Wingard wouldn’t save nearly as much and both players are making a low enough salary that they could stick as contributors. The determining factor will be whether the new defensive staff sees them as fits for what they want to do. Same on offense with Duvernay, who was signed more for his return skills.

Fortner saw his salary grow under the Proven Performance Escalator, which might actually work against his chances of making the team unless he’s amenable to a pay cut. Brown has contributed more than Fortner but he’s in a similar predicament with the regime change.

As for Reynolds, he was claimed off waivers from the Broncos and has no guarantees. He could be back but likely for closer to a league minimum deal.

New York Jets

Updates 3/6: The Jets have officially turned the page, informing Rodgers he will be released. Adams was next after a last-ditch attempt to trade him failed. Lazard is on deck, though the Jets are also trying to throw a trade Hail Mary with him.

Despite speculation to the contrary, the Jets will do what has been expected for a long time and move on from both Rodgers and Adams. New York will likely use a June 1 cut on Rodgers, deferring the bulk of $49 million in dead money to 2026. Adams was due a salary of over $35 million in 2025 which ensured he would have a chance to test free agency

Mosley is a team captain and has $4.25 million of his $8.25 million 2025 salary guaranteed. But he missed major time with a neck injury and is turning 33. The time for the Jets to move on might be now, and they can use their second June 1 designation to massage his $16.4 million dead cap hit.

The Jets would have cut Lazard this past offseason had his salary not been guaranteed, and with Rodgers gone there’s even less reason for them to hold on. Clemons is also in danger with a brand-new regime coming in that will evaluate if his role is worth the raise from the Proven Performance Escalator.

Zuerlein pushed through a rough patch in the middle of this season but he’s due over $4 million at the age of 38 in 2025. He’s one of many, many veteran kickers who will get competition this offseason.

Detroit Lions

Updates 3/4: There has been little buzz about potential cuts for the Lions. Smith is the name to watch but he could be back on a pay cut.

The Lions are actually in a great position for 2025, ranking inside the top 10 in effective cap space per Over The Cap despite shelling out big bucks this past offseason to QB Jared Goff, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RT Penei Sewell and DT Alim McNeill, among others. So they don’t need to make any cuts to free space. The players listed here are listed because the Lions could get notable savings by cutting them, not because they will pull the trigger.

Reader and Ragnow are key starters along the line of scrimmage who have played quite well for a Lions team that steamrolled the league until a wave of injuries. Both players have injury histories to account for when projecting long-term impact — Ragnow will be just 29 next year, he has the injury history of a 35-year-old. Still, it would be surprising if either weren’t in the team’s 2025 plans.

Anzalone, Robertson and Raymond are glue guys more than impact starters but none are making a salary too out of line with their production. All three should feel great about their status going into the offseason.

The most interesting candidate is Smith, who arrived via a trade from the Browns ahead of the midseason deadline and notched four sacks in eight games. The veteran has no guarantees remaining on his deal and is owed a total of $11 million in 2025 — a $1.5 million base salary, $2 million roster bonus due on the third day of the 2025 league year, $7 million option bonus due a week before the start of the regular season and up to $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses. Because of the option bonus, the cap savings is just $5.7 million, but the $11 million in cash is more relevant. Detroit has to decide if that’s a good investment for Smith in his age-33 season.

Green Bay Packers

Updates 3/4: It seems like only a matter of time before the Packers move on from Alexander. They’re trying to trade him now.

Like the rest of the NFC North, Green Bay is in a good position financially per Over The Cap‘s projected effective cap space. The only real contract of note to address is Alexander. A healthy Alexander might still be a top cornerback but he’s been limited to just 14 games over the past two seasons. He turns 28 next year, which isn’t the dreaded 30 for cornerbacks but is ominously close, and is due $17.5 million in cash. At this point, the signs seem to be pointing toward Alexander playing elsewhere.

Carolina Panthers

Updates 3/4: Carolina has moved on from Jackson already and more moves are likely.

The Panthers don’t have nearly the amount of cap space you’d expect for a team in their position. They don’t even have a high-priced quarterback deal gobbling up space, with former No. 1 pick Bryce Young making about $8.5 million a year on his deal. Carolina’s been active the past two years in free agency to try and fill out the roster and has had to guarantee money into the second year of a lot of contracts to lure players — many of whom were misses.

Clowney and Wonnum were signed as Carolina rebuilt its edge rusher room nearly from scratch following the trade of DE Brian Burns to the Giants. Both players have been solid when they have been on the field, which took a while for Wonnum due to complications from a torn quad that ended his 2023 season. The Panthers won’t want to regress here even if they’ll certainly add to the room, and neither Clowney nor Wonnum are making salaries out of line with the market.

Thielen has remained productive despite pushing into his mid-30s, so his chances of returning look a lot better than at this time a year ago. Still, he’s due $6.75 million in 2025, and his status might depend on whether the Panthers can add more punch to their receiving corps. Second-round WR Xavier Legette and UDFA WR Jalen Coker had intriguing rookie seasons but if Carolina took just that trio into 2025, it’d be uninspiring. Thielen’s salary is harder to justify if he’s fourth on the depth chart.

Sanders might have been cut this past offseason had his salary not already been guaranteed, so even with the uncertainty in the team’s backfield behind incumbent RB Chuba Hubbard, it’s hard to see him back. Nijman was signed as insurance at tackle but wasn’t healthy enough to play when LT Ikem Ekwonu missed some time. Carolina wants to be strong up front but they’re paying Nijman a premium for a swing tackle right now.

The status of Robinson and Tuttle could depend on how much DC Ejiro Evero changes things up. He’ll remain in Carolina despite a horrendous season and both players were signed the past two years because they fit his scheme. Yet in that span, the Panthers have had the worst rush defense in football. Robinson is probably safer than Tuttle.

Jackson was benched after missing significant time with a hamstring injury. He has $1 million already guaranteed in 2025 but that might not be enough to save him from being cut.

New England Patriots

Updates 3/4: Takitaki is the only cut here so far but I would anticipate more as the Patriots proceed through what is expected to be a massive roster overhaul. One player not listed is DT Davon Godchaux, who the team is shopping in trade talks.

New England should have the biggest war chest in the NFL heading into next offseason. Part of that is because they’re rolling over so much cap space from this year after conspicuously missing out on some high-profile free agent targets. They should have better luck this year with a promising young passer in first-round QB Drake Maye.

There are still cuts they could make if they think certain players aren’t worth the salary. Takitaki is one example they pulled the trigger on. Bourne would represent the most savings but it will depend on how much the Patriots can remodel the receiving corps this offseason. New England loves the savvy veteran and signed him to a new deal just this past offseason even though he was coming off a torn ACL.

Bentley is another player coming off injury. He’s an old-school thumper who was a great fit for the style of defense they play. It’ll be interesting to see if he fits under new HC Mike Vrabel and DC Terrell Williams as well.

If Andrews is healthy, the Patriots will likely keep him, but there has been some retirement buzz around the 32-year-old. Lowe qualified for the Proven Performance escalator thanks to being relied on as the Patriots’ starting left tackle for the bulk of last season. But New England would probably prefer not to be in that position again or to pay Lowe $3.3 million to be a backup.

Las Vegas Raiders

Updates 3/6: The Raiders informed Minshew he’ll be cut at the start of the league year. It’s possible a team steps up with a trade offer before then but less likely. James might also have trade value but that remains to be seen.

Other players like DE Maxx Crosby, LT Kolton Miller and WR Jakobi Meyers have outs in their contracts, but they’re part of the team’s core foundation still. Just as importantly, the Raiders are flush with cap space and won’t need to be forced into any tough decisions.

Minshew will be one of the few points of accounting. In the deal he signed this past offseason, he got $3.16 million of his total $12.5 million 2025 compensation guaranteed. The Raiders will almost certainly add a different quarterback and probably like Aidan O’Connell more than Minshew as a backup, and not just because he’s still on a cheap rookie deal. That would leave Minshew third on the depth chart.

One thing to watch would be if the Raiders held on to Minshew into training camp to see if another team ends up needing help due to injuries. Minshew would likely have to cut his pay down to what he’s already guaranteed but that could give him an avenue to playing time and give the Raiders a chance to flip him for a pick.

Cutting James wouldn’t free up much cap space but he got hurt in 2024, lost his starting job and is due $7 million in 2025, half of which is already guaranteed. The Raiders could cut their losses and move on before they end up owing more to a player who might not be in their plans.

Los Angeles Rams

Updates 3/4: The Rams have said Higbee and Havenstein will be back, which along with Stafford’s return means there won’t be as much of a youth movement as there could have been. Kupp still seems to be on his way out and Jackson will be traded to the Bears.

The Rams are poised to have a decent chunk of change to spend in 2025, and went from deeply contemplating a rebuild at 1-4 to winning the NFC West. Common sense would suggest the Rams wouldn’t want to blow things up in 2025 but they seem to be a lot more willing to jettison older and more expensive players than you’d think.

Cutting Kupp would be eyebrow-raising, but the Rams could do it if no trade market emerges. He has $5 million of his $12.5 million salary already guaranteed plus a $7.5 million roster bonus to bring his total 2025 compensation to $20 million. That’s steep for what his production has been the past few years. The bonus is due in early March, so there would seem to be an early deadline for that decision, but the Rams have also indicated they’re willing to eat money to facilitate a deal. They should be able to work out a trade.

Cutting Havenstein would mean the Rams would need two new starting tackles this offseason, with LT Alaric Jackson and swing tackle Joseph Noteboom on expiring deals. However, Havenstein has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, turns 33 in May and is due $11.5 million in 2025. If the Rams embrace a youth movement, Havenstein could be collateral damage.

Jackson was a big-ticket free agent signing this past offseason as the Rams poured resources into their interior offensive line. The initial plan was to shift 2023 second-round G Steve Avila to center and play Jackson on the left with G Kevin Dotson, re-signed to a major extension, manning the right side. But Jackson got hurt and Avila was too good at guard to move when Jackson returned. They shifted him to center instead which didn’t work at all. Jackson played behind sixth-round C Beaux Limmer the rest of the season.

So now the Rams have a quandary, as Jackson is owed a $9 million base salary in 2025 and is currently Los Angeles’ sixth offensive lineman. Cutting or trading Jackson after just one year would incur an $11 million dead money hit but save $3.3 million in cap space and three times that amount in cash. Jackson’s 2025 base salary becomes guaranteed on March 15, so this should resolve itself soon.

The secondary was one of the major weaknesses for the 2024 Rams, and Williams, while not culpable for all the struggles, will be 32. It’s hard to see him coming back at his current number. Kendrick missed last year with a torn ACL, so he’s a candidate to be back with a pay cut after playing enough snaps his first two years to qualify for the Proven Performance Escalator.

Both Higbee and Parkinson are guaranteed $2 million each already in 2025, but the Rams would still save cash and cap space by cutting either or both. Higbee played just three games in 2024 while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs in 2023. However, he immediately became a notable piece of the offense upon his return, with 20 catches in five games including the playoffs.

Parkinson saw his snaps dip over the course of the season as he slid into a committee with Davis Allen and Hunter Long. My guess is of the two, Parkinson won’t be back.

Baltimore Ravens

Updates 3/6: There’s still no clarity on the Ravens’ plans for Andrews, as the team was complimentary of him at the Combine but wouldn’t commit to him being on the roster.

These are some big names here for Baltimore, as Humphrey and Andrews have been foundational players for the Ravens for several years now. But the potential cap savings mean there has to be a conversation, especially with how tight to the cap the Ravens are have these days.

Humphrey entered the season on thinner ice and responded with a huge year. He picked off six passes and finished as PFF’s No. 6 cornerback along the way to earning his fourth Pro Bowl nod and second first-team All-Pro selection. After a year like that, it would be incredibly shocking to see the Ravens cut him.

However an extension is also a tricky proposition, as Humphrey has two more years on his deal and turns 29 before next season. Defensive back is a young man’s game and it’s not clear how much more money Baltimore would be comfortable tying up with Humphrey even if it means lowering his 2025 cap hit.

Andrews had a complicated season as well, even setting aside his nightmare game in the divisional round loss to the Bills with a crucial fumble and drop. He was a much smaller piece of the Ravens’ offense than he’d been in past years despite playing all 17 games. Guys like WR Zay Flowers, WR Rashod Bateman and even TE Isaiah Likely cut into Andrews’ targets and snaps. He still scored 11 touchdowns and was a threat in the red zone, and the team brass defended his place on the team in the end-of-season press tour, but his salary is not in line with his production if this past year is going to be indicative of the future.

Like Humphrey, I’d be surprised if Andrews was cut, but some kind of pay cut wouldn’t be shocking. He’s due just a $7 million base salary but a $4 million roster bonus on March 20. An extension could also be a solution, as 2025 is the final year of Andrews’ contract. It’s even possible the Ravens trade him.

The Ravens have already reworked Williams’ contract to facilitate a post-June 1 release this offseason. For whatever reason, the veteran safety just didn’t play well in 2024, to the point where he was benched and made a healthy scratch. Baltimore wouldn’t get much by cutting Maulet but at 32 with lengthy injury issues, it’s hard to commit much more than the veteran minimum.

New Orleans Saints

Updates 3/6: The Saints will restructure Carr’s deal and that will do the bulk of the lifting for them to get under the cap this year. The only question is whether they can talk him into some kind of pay cut as well.

Jordan and Hill are the other big names to watch as former core players. The rest of these moves are for couch change relatively speaking, but every dollar counts for the Saints. Williams has been cut and more moves could be coming.

The Saints merit a separate article breaking down the ins and outs of their cap situation, which is exactly what we did. Once again New Orleans is going to have to restructure a bunch of contracts to get under the limit. They have two June 1 cuts they can use to spread out the dead money bills but multiple candidates, although Ramczyk has already agreed to a pay cut ahead of his likely official retirement in June. Jordan could take a pay cut as well.

Any other cuts are just for potential change in the cushions.

Seattle Seahawks

Updates 3/6: The Seahawks announced a wave of cuts earlier this week including Jones, Jenkins, Fant and Robertson-Harris. Lockett came a day later with the intention of giving him his own day out of respect for his contributions. In total, the Seahawks created over $44 million in cap space with these moves.

Nwosu had his injury guarantee pushed back in February, a sign Seattle is working on some sort of pay cut or restructure.

For more on why these players could be potential cap cuts for the Seahawks, plus more on the future of other key players like QB Geno Smith and WR D.K. Metcalf, check out our 2025 Salary Cap Outlook: Seattle Seahawks post.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Updates 3/6: Smith remains the only cut so far. The Steelers did work out a pay cut with Holcomb to save $4 million and keep him in the fold as a potential contributor. Pittsburgh isn’t hard up for cap space but could make more cuts as their budget starts to go in free agency.

The Steelers have already cut Smith, who had one more year with a high non-guaranteed base salary when Pittsburgh traded for him this past season. The other likely cut on this list is Holcomb, who spent all year on the physically unable to perform list.

Outside of that, it’s hard to see Pittsburgh making too many more moves. The Steelers could have conversations about Seumalo and Ogunjobi. Both players are getting deeper into their 30s and both have notable non-guaranteed salaries. Ogunjobi actually has a $3 million roster bonus due in March, which is a telltale indicator that the team wanted an out and the player’s agent was able to negotiate for it to be earlier rather than later.

However, both played well last year and Ogunjobi’s contributions extend off the field as the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Pittsburgh wants to build an identity around being strong and tough on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Ogunjobi and Seumalo still fit in with that vision.

Patterson is a favorite of OC Arthur Smith but saw his role decrease as the season went on. He also only returned 11 kickoffs over the whole season.

Houston Texans

Updates 3/4: It does not seem like the Texans are willing to cut either Mason or Howard. They’ll look elsewhere for cap savings and both will factor into the plans on the offensive line in some fashion in 2025.

For a team with a star quarterback on a rookie contract, the Texans are pretty maxed out as far as the salary cap goes. Over The Cap has them 25th in effective cap space and there aren’t a lot of obvious cuts to get more space. Houston will have to restructure a few contracts to create flexibility to try and close what still looks like a gap between them and the top teams in the AFC.

The offensive line is the biggest concern after the unit’s struggles played a big role in why the 2024 season was ultimately a disappointment. Mason has been a quality guard for a long time but his age might have caught up with him. The Texans wouldn’t save a bunch of cap room by cutting him, at least not without a June 1 designation, but they would get off the hook for all but $1 million of his $10.5 million 2025 compensation.

Howard is the other player the Texans could consider cutting. The cap savings would be paltry and Howard already has $1.8 million guaranteed in 2025. But it would free Houston of being obligated to pay the remainder of his $15.5 million base salary. Howard has been a starter at both right tackle and guard, so this would signal a major, major overhaul of the Texans’ offensive line. I suspect they will make one or two tweaks instead and hope better coaching can get better performance.

Tennessee Titans

Updates 3/4: Landry was given permission to seek a trade, potentially as a precursor to a release if no partner is found.

Former Titans GM Ran Carthon engineered an enormous spending spree last offseason and the lack of fruits for his labor is why he’s no longer employed. If players like WR Calvin Ridley, CB L’Jarius Sneed and CB Chidobe Awuzie didn’t have sizable guaranteed amounts in 2025, there would be serious doubts about their future in Tennessee.

As it is, there are a few high-priced defenders who could be in the crosshairs, even though that side of the ball was by far the best part of the Titans’ 3-14 season. Landry had nine sacks but he’s not quite as effective as he was before he tore his ACL. His total pressures dropped from a career-high 70 in 2021, per PFF, to 48 last year and only 30 in 2024. He’ll be 29 in 2025 and owed $17.5 million in base salary.

Murray was another free agent signing this past offseason but his deal provides an out at least. While he made a few splash plays, Murray was graded by PFF as a bottom-five linebacker. Other lesser heralded and cheaper players like Jack Gibbens outplayed Murray on the same roster this year, so Tennessee could bank the savings and still have a good shot at similar production.

Minnesota Vikings

Updates 3/4: There’s been little buzz about cuts for the Vikings who are flush with cap space at the moment but things could change if they land targets at interior offensive line.

The Vikings have been pinching pennies for a few years, but in 2025 with no bulky contract for Cousins on the books, they have $61 million in projected effective cap space per Over The Cap, sixth-best in the NFL right now.

The roster looks just as clean as you’d expect with that number. Outside of Oliver, there aren’t a lot of potential cuts that stand out, and Oliver isn’t even a slam-dunk cut. While an $8 million salary is a lot for a No. 2 tight end, he’s a valuable role player for Minnesota. They have the financial flexibility to afford one or two luxuries.

If the Vikings cut any of their offensive linemen, it will be more about performance than salary concerns, as Minnesota has expressed a desire to upgrade the interior of its offensive line. If that happens, Bradbury is more at risk than Brandel and Ingram, who have deals that aren’t too prohibitive for backups.