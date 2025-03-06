Jaguars Releasing TE Evan Engram, WR Devin Duvernay & WR Josh Reynolds

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, the Jaguars have released veteran TE Evan Engram and WR Josh Reynolds on Thursday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media adds that the Jaguars have also released WR/KR Devin Duvernay.

According to OverTheCap, releasing these two players will free up $12,977,647 of cap space and create $14,700,000 of dead money.

Engram, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars in 2022 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him. The tag was $11.345 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

However, the two sides later agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million extension.

In 2024, Engram appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and caught 47 passes for 365 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Duvernay, 27, was a two-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. The Ravens selected him with the No. 92 pick in the 2020 draft.

He played out a four-year, $4,575,810 rookie contract that included an $887,863 signing bonus and made a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023.

Duvernay was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career in 2024 when he signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Jacksonville.

In 2024, Duvernay appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and caught 11 passes for 79 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 167 punt return yards and 351 kick return yards.

Reynolds, 29, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season before landing with the Lions in 2022. Detroit re-signed him a two-year, $12 million extension and was testing the market before signing a two-year deal with the Broncos in March.

The Broncos placed Reynolds on injured reserve before eventually cutting him. He was later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

In 2024, Reynolds appeared in six games for the Broncos and Jaguars, catching 13 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown.