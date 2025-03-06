Falcons Sign LS Liam McCullough To Four-Year Extension

By
Tony Camino
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed LS Liam McCullough to a four-year extension.

Liam McCullough

McCullough, 27, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in April. He was cut loose in training camp as a rookie and signed on with the Steelers but was cut loose after a couple of weeks. 

He returned to Las Vegas on a futures deal in 2021 but was waived in training camp, once again. McCullough signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022 and managed to make their active roster. He signed one-year deals to remain in Atlanta for 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, McCullough appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply