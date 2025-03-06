Falcons Sign LS Liam McCullough To Four-Year Extension

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed LS Liam McCullough to a four-year extension.

McCullough, 27, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in April. He was cut loose in training camp as a rookie and signed on with the Steelers but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

He returned to Las Vegas on a futures deal in 2021 but was waived in training camp, once again. McCullough signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022 and managed to make their active roster. He signed one-year deals to remain in Atlanta for 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, McCullough appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons.