Deebo Samuel Hospitalized With Fluid In Lungs

49ers WR Deebo Samuel has been hospitalized due to a case of Pneumonia that has caused fluid to enter his lungs, according to Adam Schefter.

He does not currently have a timetable to return.

Samuel, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $20.972 million and $16.6 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Samuel has appeared in six games for the 49ers and caught 20 passes on 32 targets for 335 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with 19 carries for 51 yards and one additional touchdown.