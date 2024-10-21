Vikings Cut TE N’Keal Harry From PS, Sign Two

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve signed LB Calvin Munson and WR Trishton Jackson to their practice squad and released
TE N’Keal Harry has been released from the unit.

Vikings Helmet

Here’s the Vikings’ updated practice squad:

  1. CB Nahshon Wright
  2. S Bobby McCain
  3. OLB Andre Carter II
  4. G Henry Byrd
  5. G Tyrese Robinson
  6. WR Lucky Jackson
  7. WR Thayer Thomas
  8. LB Dallas Gant
  9. OLB Bo Richter
  10. TE Sammis Reyes (International)
  11. RB Zavier Scott
  12. WR Jeshaun Jones
  13. OT Marcellus Johnson
  14. LB Max Tooley
  15. DL Jalen Redmond
  16. LB Calvin Munson
  17. WR Trishton Jackson

Harry, 26, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus. 

New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry made a base salary of $1,872,047 in the final year of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2023. 

The Vikings signed Harry to their active roster last summer and bounced on and off of their roster last season. 

In 2023, Harry appeared in nine games for the Vikings but did not record any statistics. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply