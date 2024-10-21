NFL Transactions: Monday 10/21

Buccaneers
- Activated DE Earnest Brown from injured reserve.
- Elevated P Trenton Gill to their active roster.
- Placed DB Jamel Dean and WR Kameron Johnson on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Elevated LB Markus Bailey and DT Ben Stille to their active roster.
Chargers
- Placed DB Deane Leonard on injured reserve.
- Signed DBs DiCaprio Bootle and Shaun Wade to their active roster.
- Signed S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad.
Colts
- Released RB Trent Pennix from their practice squad.
- Signed K Spencer Shrader to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Activated DB Cam Smith from injured reserve.
- Placed WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Placed WR John Ross on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed DB Tariq Castro-Fields to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Released OT Coy Cronk and LB Monty Rice from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Rashaan Evans and OT Tyrone Wheatley to their practice squad.
- Waived LB Milo Eifler from injured reserve.
Jets
- Reinstated LB Haason Reddick from the did not report list.
Packers
- Activated DT Jonathan Ford from injured reserve.
- Released LS Matt Orzech.
Raiders
- Signed DT Zach Carter to their active roster.
- Waived DT Nesta Jade Silvera.
Rams
- Elevated C Sam Mustipher and WR Jalen Reagor to their active roster.
- Waived LB Eli Neal.
Ravens
- Elevated LB Kristian Welch to their active roster.
- Signed RB Chris Collier to their active roster.
Vikings
- Released TE N’Keal Harry from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Calvin Munson to their practice squad.
