NFL Transactions: Monday 10/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

  • Released RB Trent Pennix from their practice squad.
  • Signed K Spencer Shrader to their practice squad.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Jets

Packers

  • Activated DT Jonathan Ford from injured reserve.
  • Released LS Matt Orzech.

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Vikings

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply