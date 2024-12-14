Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Expected To Undergo Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is expected to undergo season-ending arthroscopic ankle surgery.

Crosby was already ruled out for Week 15’s game. He is reportedly scheduled to meet Monday with Dr. Rob Anderson and undergo the arthroscopic surgery.

From there, they will determine whether further surgery could be needed on Crosby’s ankle.

Crosby originally suffered the injury back in Week 2.

Crosby, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby is due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Crosby appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.