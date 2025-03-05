AFC Notes: Broncos, Travis Kelce, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Tony Pauline reports that the Broncos and WR Courtland Sutton are interested in a long-term extension, but it could be a couple of months before the two sides get a deal done.
Chiefs
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce‘s future came into question following his poor performance in the Super Bowl. However, Kelce shot down speculation of his retirement, saying he still loves playing football.
“I think the biggest thing is that I f—— love playing the game of football,” Kelce said, via NFL.com. “I love playing. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don’t think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended last year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me.”
Kelce added he’s not ready to leave Kansas City.
“I love so many people in Kansas City, both in that facility, in the community, and it’s home for me now. I don’t want to leave that life yet. I put in a lot of hard work and I put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for K.C. Last year it didn’t end well for us. I just feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I’ve got, and that’s what I’m going to do, man.”
Kelce called losing in this year’s Super Bowl the “biggest factor” in his decision to continue his career.
“It was probably the biggest factor,” Kelce said. “I mean, it’s a pretty cool way to go out, but I just think I would still have this love for the game. … I think I would have thought about it more if we would’ve won.”
Raiders
- When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reports there is truth to rumors behind the Raiders signing Steelers QB Russell Wilson once he hits the open market.
- According to Berry, Wilson and HC Pete Carroll have had conversations, which pertain to having their most success with the Seahawks and to look past their previous differences.
- NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wouldn’t be surprised to see Raiders free agent S Tre’von Moehrig command a salary of around $12 million per year on the open market.
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated early guess is that Vikings QB Sam Darnold will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback in 2025.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!