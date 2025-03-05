AFC Notes: Broncos, Travis Kelce, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce‘s future came into question following his poor performance in the Super Bowl. However, Kelce shot down speculation of his retirement, saying he still loves playing football.

“I think the biggest thing is that I f—— love playing the game of football,” Kelce said, via NFL.com . “I love playing. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don’t think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended last year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me.”

“I love so many people in Kansas City, both in that facility, in the community, and it’s home for me now. I don’t want to leave that life yet. I put in a lot of hard work and I put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for K.C. Last year it didn’t end well for us. I just feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I’ve got, and that’s what I’m going to do, man.”

Kelce called losing in this year’s Super Bowl the “biggest factor” in his decision to continue his career.

“It was probably the biggest factor,” Kelce said. “I mean, it’s a pretty cool way to go out, but I just think I would still have this love for the game. … I think I would have thought about it more if we would’ve won.”

Raiders