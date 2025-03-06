AFC Notes: Broncos, Ronnie Stanley, Chiefs, Raiders Draft Meetings

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Broncos

  • Matt Zenitz reports the Broncos are hiring former Tennessee TE coach Brian Niedermeyer to their defensive staff. 
  • John Bruce of FootballScoop reports Denver is hiring former NFL FB Zach Line as a special teams assistant. Line was recently coaching at Oxford High School in Michigan. 
  • Zac Stevens reports the Broncos are hiring former coaching intern Todd Davis as a defensive quality control coach.

Chiefs

  • According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are expected to entertain the market for left tackles including Ronnie Stanley, if he happens to become available. Stanley’s market is currently projected to be around $21-$23 million per year.

Raiders

