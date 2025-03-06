AFC Notes: Broncos, Ronnie Stanley, Chiefs, Raiders Draft Meetings

Broncos
- Matt Zenitz reports the Broncos are hiring former Tennessee TE coach Brian Niedermeyer to their defensive staff.
- John Bruce of FootballScoop reports Denver is hiring former NFL FB Zach Line as a special teams assistant. Line was recently coaching at Oxford High School in Michigan.
- Zac Stevens reports the Broncos are hiring former coaching intern Todd Davis as a defensive quality control coach.
Chiefs
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are expected to entertain the market for left tackles including Ronnie Stanley, if he happens to become available. Stanley’s market is currently projected to be around $21-$23 million per year.
Raiders
- Miami QB Cam Ward and Ohio State QB Will Howard will take official visits with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)
- Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders said he has met with the Raiders at the combine. (Vincent Bonsignore)
- Las Vegas has met with Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan at the combine. (Dave Heilman)
- Per Tristen Kuhn, the Raiders met with the following players: Notre Dame DBs Xavier Watts and Benjamin Morrison, Michigan CB Will Johnson, Texas CB Jahdae Barron, ECU CB Shavon Revel and Ole Miss CB Trey Amos.
- Kuhn adds Vegas also met with Georgia S Malaki Starks, Virginia S Jonas Sanker, Iowa S Sebastian Castro and Kansas CB Cobee Byrant.
- Additionally, Kuhn lists the following players the Raiders have met with: Michigan DT Mason Graham, UNLV LB Jackson Woodard, UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger, Marshall EDGE Mike Green, LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson, Ohio State EDGE JT Tuimolouau, Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman and Ohio State LB Cody Simon.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!