Maxx Crosby Hopes Raiders Sign Aaron Rodgers

The Raiders are set to enter free agency with a pressing need at quarterback. On his latest episode of The Rush With Maxx podcast, DE Maxx Crosby said he is hopeful Las Vegas signs veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.

“I know he’s 42 or 41, but I think he’s going to have a big year this year and I hope it’s in our town,” Crosby said, via Ryan McFadden.

Crosby points out it is difficult for quarterbacks to quickly produce after suffering a torn Achilles and is confident Rodgers will have a big year in 2025.

“The first year off an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do. He struggled early on, but he got better as the season went. I think with all the doubt and negativity around Aaron Rodgers, I think he’s going to come back and have a [good year],” Crosby said.

There hasn’t been any traction of the Raiders pursuing Rodgers, but it’s clear they are looking for an answer at his position.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes he gets the sense that the Raiders are eying Steelers QB Justin Fields if he reaches the open market.

Adam Schefter also reported in recent weeks that Las Vegas is expected to investigate veteran quarterback options including Fields, Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are looking into signing Rodgers and other veteran options at quarterback.

Rapoport says to keep an eye on Rodgers, as it makes sense for him to continue playing in New York, where he could serve as a bridge quarterback and mentor for a quarterback the team could potentially select in the first round.

He also adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants traded up to the first pick to draft a quarterback or selected one with the third pick.

Rodgers was asked what he was looking for in a new team and listed two things, mutual interest from a good team.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.