Jets To Interview Jon Robinson & Louis Riddick For GM Vacancy

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets plan to interview former Titans GM Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their GM vacancy.

Schefter says Robinson, who has been connected to the New York job in recent weeks, will interview this coming week, while Riddick will interview at a later date.

He adds no resolution to the Jets’ GM search is expected for about a month and they’re not committed to hiring a GM before hiring a head coach. By NFL rules, they can’t interview GM candidates with other teams until after the season is over, but they can explore other options like Robinson and Riddick.

Jonathan Jones adds Jets owner Woody Johnson is expected to helm the search committee and he will remain involved with the team going forward after not being re-appointed as the ambassador to the U.K. under the Trump administration as many with the Jets expected.

Per Jones, the Jets want a GM who can handle a hands-on owner like Johnson, ideally a candidate with previous GM experience or a first-time candidate with the proper traits.

Robinson, 49, began working for the Patriots as an area scout back in 2002. He managed to work his way up to director of college scouting before departing in 2013 to become the Buccaneers’ director of player personnel.

After four years in Tampa Bay, the Titans hired him as their GM for the 2016 season. He lasted seven years in the role before being somewhat surprisingly fired near the end of the 2022 season.

During Robinson’s seven years in Tennessee, the Titans produced a record of 66-43, including four playoff appearances (3-4 record).

Riddick, 55, finished his playing career in 2001 and later took a job with Washington as a pro scout. He worked his way up to director of pro personnel before joining the Eagles as a pro scout in 2008.

Riddick once again managed to work his way up to director of pro personnel in Philadelphia before he was relieved of his duties in 2013. He joined ESPN as an analyst and color commentator and has been with the company since.

Riddick has interviewed with the 49ers, Giants and Steelers for GM vacancies in the past several years.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ GM search as the news is available.