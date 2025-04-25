Jets Deny Breece Hall Trade Rumors

Jets RB Breece Hall‘s name has been in trade rumors recently after HC Aaron Glenn spoke about using a committee approach.

Additionally, league sources previously told Josina Anderson they have heard about Hall’s availability lately. He’s heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and there have been questions about whether the new regime wants to give him an extension.

Following the first round of the draft where the Jets selected Missouri OT Armand Membou, GM Darren Mougey denied those rumors and said he hasn’t spoken with any teams about a trade for Hall.

“I haven’t had any talks with any teams about Breece Hall. He’s on the team,” Mougey said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Hall, 23, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed 209 times for 876 yards (4.2 YPC) and five touchdowns. He added 57 receptions on 76 targets for 483 yards and three touchdowns.