Jets Potentially Willing To Trade RB Breece Hall?

Per Josina Anderson, league sources have heard about the potential availability of Jets RB Breece Hall “within the last week and a half.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn previously hinted at the possibility of using a more committee approach with RBs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. With Glenn’s comments and the upcoming draft, it seems like New York would at least listen to offers for the running back.

“I think, mentally, he’s in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we’re going to utilize as much as possible,” Glenn said.

Hall, 23, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed 209 times for 876 yards (4.2 YPC) and five touchdowns. He added 57 receptions on 76 targets for 483 yards and three touchdowns.