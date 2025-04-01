Jets Could Use Committee Approach With RB Breece Hall

Jets RB Breece Hall had a slight down year by his standards after dealing with some nagging injuries throughout the season.

New HC Aaron Glenn was asked about Hall and gave an interesting answer to update the young back’s status. Glenn said Hall is doing well but implied they could look to utilize RBs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis more in 2025.

“I think, mentally, he’s in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we’re going to utilize as much as possible,” Glenn said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Hall, 23, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed 209 times for 876 yards (4.2 YPC) and five touchdowns. He added 57 receptions on 76 targets for 483 yards and three touchdowns.