Jets Signing UDFA RB Donovan Edwards

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are signing undrafted Michigan RB Donovan Edwards to a contract.

Edwards, 22, won the college championship with the Wolverines in 2023 and was the MVP of the Big Ten Championship game in 2022.

During his four seasons at Michigan, Edwards appeared in 50 games and only made eight starts.

He recorded 2,251 yards on 422 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 19 touchdowns. Edwards also caught 86 passes for 797 yards and four touchdowns.