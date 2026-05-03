Patriots Signing UDFA LB Khalil Jacobs

The New England Patriots are signing rookie free agent LB Khalil Jacobs to a contract, per his agency.
Congratulations to our guy @khaliljjacobs on signing with the New England Patriots ✍️ #BeExclusive pic.twitter.com/D1V0j6iycW
— Exclusive Sports Group (@Exclusive_SG) May 1, 2026
He’s the 12th undrafted free agent to reportedly sign with the team. The Patriots have not officially announced their undrafted signings.
- Tanner Arkin/TE/Illinois
- David Blay/DT/Miami
- Channing Canada/CB/TCU
- Nick DeGennaro/WR/James Madison
- Kyle Dixon/WR/Culver-Stockton
- Cameron Dorner/WR/North Texas
- Kenneth Harris/CB/Oklahoma State
- Jimmy Kibble/WR/Georgetown
- Myles Montgomery/RB/UCF
- JonDarius Morgan/G/UAB
- Jacob Rizy/C/Florida State
- Khalil Jacobs/LB/Missouri
Jacobs, 22, started his career at South Alabama before transferring to Missouri for his final two seasons. He was voted a team captain in 2025.
During his four-year college career, Jacobs recorded 121 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and three pass deflections in 43 games with 11 starts.
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