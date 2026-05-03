Patriots Signing UDFA LB Khalil Jacobs

By
Logan Ulrich
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The New England Patriots are signing rookie free agent LB Khalil Jacobs to a contract, per his agency. 

He’s the 12th undrafted free agent to reportedly sign with the team. The Patriots have not officially announced their undrafted signings. 

  1. Tanner Arkin/TE/Illinois
  2. David Blay/DT/Miami
  3. Channing Canada/CB/TCU
  4. Nick DeGennaro/WR/James Madison
  5. Kyle Dixon/WR/Culver-Stockton
  6. Cameron Dorner/WR/North Texas
  7. Kenneth Harris/CB/Oklahoma State
  8. Jimmy Kibble/WR/Georgetown
  9. Myles Montgomery/RB/UCF
  10. JonDarius Morgan/G/UAB
  11. Jacob Rizy/C/Florida State
  12. Khalil Jacobs/LB/Missouri

Jacobs, 22, started his career at South Alabama before transferring to Missouri for his final two seasons. He was voted a team captain in 2025. 

During his four-year college career, Jacobs recorded 121 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and three pass deflections in 43 games with 11 starts. 

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