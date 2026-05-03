Patriots Signing UDFA LB Khalil Jacobs

The New England Patriots are signing rookie free agent LB Khalil Jacobs to a contract, per his agency.

Congratulations to our guy @khaliljjacobs on signing with the New England Patriots ✍️ #BeExclusive pic.twitter.com/D1V0j6iycW — Exclusive Sports Group (@Exclusive_SG) May 1, 2026

He’s the 12th undrafted free agent to reportedly sign with the team. The Patriots have not officially announced their undrafted signings.

Tanner Arkin/TE/Illinois David Blay/DT/Miami Channing Canada/CB/TCU Nick DeGennaro/WR/James Madison Kyle Dixon/WR/Culver-Stockton Cameron Dorner/WR/North Texas Kenneth Harris/CB/Oklahoma State Jimmy Kibble/WR/Georgetown Myles Montgomery/RB/UCF JonDarius Morgan/G/UAB Jacob Rizy/C/Florida State Khalil Jacobs/LB/Missouri

Jacobs, 22, started his career at South Alabama before transferring to Missouri for his final two seasons. He was voted a team captain in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Jacobs recorded 121 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and three pass deflections in 43 games with 11 starts.