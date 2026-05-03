AFC Notes: Taylen Green, Matthew Hibner, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns selected Arkansas QB Taylen Green in the sixth round, and his size and 4.3 speed have led some to believe he may wind up playing tight end in the NFL, something that Browns GM Andrew Berry immediately challenged.

“He’s playing quarterback,” Berry said, via Pro Football Talk.

Ravens

Ravens’ fourth-round TE Matthew Hibner believes he has a lot of room for improvement, commenting that he can work on his punch, handwork, and footwork.

“Yes, I think obviously there’s always work to be done… being able to punch, being heavier handed and my footwork… But that’s kind of the nice thing about it is knowing there’s still more potential… I think you always feel like there’s meat on the bone… just having that mentality of knowing that I can always do more… part of that’s earning that opportunity,” Hibner said, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Regarding the Steelers’ first-round OT Max Iheanachor, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that one of Pittsburgh’s top personnel evaluators got a good look at Iheanachor while on a scouting trip at Arizona State during the 2025 season, which was in part to look at QB Sam Leavitt.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that one of Pittsburgh’s top personnel evaluators got a good look at Iheanachor while on a scouting trip at Arizona State during the 2025 season, which was in part to look at QB Fowler writes that the Steelers were impressed by Iheanachor’s “power and agility” during the visit.

As for No. 96 overall pick OT Gennings Dunker, Fowler notes that Pittsburgh noticed how imposing Iheanacho and Dunker were when paired together at the Senior Bowl.

Fowler notes that Pittsburgh noticed how imposing Iheanacho and Dunker were when paired together at the Senior Bowl. With third-round QB Drew Allar , one team source told Fowler that they are betting on HC Mike McCarthy ‘s ability to develop quarterbacks with an eye on correcting Allar’s footwork: “[McCarthy’s] really got a good feel for what that takes.”

, one team source told Fowler that they are betting on HC ‘s ability to develop quarterbacks with an eye on correcting Allar’s footwork: “[McCarthy’s] really got a good feel for what that takes.” Fowler notes that Pittsburgh believes Allar has similar arm talent to a young Joe Flacco.