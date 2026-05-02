NFC Notes: Carson Beck, Von Miller, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Regarding the Cardinals taking third-round QB Carson Beck , Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites one team source who said they liked several qualities in the quarterback: “Size. Winner. Natural thrower. Been through some s–.”

, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites one team source who said they liked several qualities in the quarterback: “Size. Winner. Natural thrower. Been through some s–.” According to Fowler, Arizona feels that Beck showed “resilience” during his college career after struggling at Georgia and turning things around in Miami.

Although many teams pegged the Cardinals as a team that could take QB Ty Simpson , Fowler writes that Arizona was “heavily scouting Beck.”

, Fowler writes that Arizona was “heavily scouting Beck.” Also factoring into their decision at quarterback was taking RB Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall, which made drafting G Chase Bisontis in the second round “more sensible.”

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead said the team tries to avoid doing top-30 visits with draft prospects in an effort to hide their interest in players that they want.

“Historically, we do not do top-30s here at the Rams,” he said, via Rams Wire. “The main reason is this. A lot of times, when those meetings become public, a team behind you, let’s say they’re interested in that player somewhere along that way in the draft, you never know who’s lurking from behind. Let’s say you’re picking 55, 65, and all of a sudden, someone moves to 64 because they think you might pick that player, at that point, there’s nothing you can do. You can just sit, wait, see what they do, and if they pick the player you want. So there’s a little strategy there. Our last top-30: 2023, Kobie Turner. The reason we did Kobie is he wasn’t invited to Indy. Indy’s where a lot of the medicals and physicals occur. A lot of times, if you’re planning on drafting a player, you’d like to bring him to your city, let him go through a physical with your medical team. So 2023 is our last top-30.”

Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out that Seattle followed a similar approach to previous picks by taking second-round S Bud Clark , who is a safety with a background as a cornerback.

, who is a safety with a background as a cornerback. Fowler mentions that S Julian Love had a similar background, as did Coby Bryant .

had a similar background, as did . During a YouTube stream, LB Von Miller revealed that he had received a contract offer from the Seahawks last summer and declined it to join the Commanders, citing his faith in QB Jayden Daniels‘s raw talent and potential, rather than gambling on QB Sam Darnold in his first season with Seattle.