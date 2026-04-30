NFC Notes: Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Buccaneers, Panthers UDFA, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs GM Jason Licht was asked if the team was interested in signing former Saints DE Cam Jordan after the two had notoriously sparred on social media in the past.

“Yeah,” Licht said, via Bucs Wire. “I think we’re okay right now.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed undrafted QB Haynes King, who was the ACC Player of the Year in 2025 with Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets assistant HC Chris Weinke called King one of the “favorite guys” he’s ever recruited based on his love for the game.

“He’s one of my favorite guys I’ve ever recruited. I just love the way the kid’s wired,” Weinke said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “He’s the son of a longtime, successful high school coach. He loves ball. There’s no doubt that this kid has unbelievable competitive character, and you could just see that in the (recruiting) process.”

Georgia Tech HC Brent Key highly praised King’s toughness and feels he improved during his three years at the school.

“It became such a thing of how tough he was — the discipline, the toughness, the leadership — I think people lost sight a little bit of him as a quarterback,” Key said. “He’s thrown the ball as well as anybody. Does he have certain attributes (NFL) people are looking (for)? I don’t know. To each their own, right? But the cool thing about him is the kid has improved every year he’s been with us.”

Key said he quickly recognized King’s leadership ability.

“He shows up, and he brings like two or three of his teammates with him,” Key said. “By the end of the conversation, he’s gonna take a visit and come see us. Well, hell, all the other ones are, too. I’m like, ‘This guy’s got some true leadership qualities.’”

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis declined to say whether or not other teams have called New Orleans about a potential trade for RB Alvin Kamara and said that the two sides are still working through the process of him being on the roster next season and potentially sharing the workload with RB Travis Etienne.

“I think we’re still trying to work through that, um, to see where we’re at roster-wise. And look there’s a couple of areas there that we’ve got to, you know, got to work through. So I’d rather not comment on it right now but it’s certainly an exciting possibility,” Loomis said, via Saints Wire.