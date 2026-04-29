NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Bijan Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht knows that he will have to answer questions about a potential contract extension for QB Baker Mayfield any time he meets with the media.
“Baker is at the forefront of our mind at all times,” Licht said Tuesday on The Drive with TKras. “All of our plans revolve around Baker. That’s something that we’ll get to at some point. I have had a lot of discussions with Baker about the team. We texted during the draft after some of the picks. I know he was excited about the players that we took. We have a great relationship. And listen, nobody here wants Baker to be playing for any other team, so I’ll just leave it at that.”
Falcons
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks Falcons RB Bijan Robinson will get a slightly more lucrative extension than Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs this offseason. Jones thinks they both will easily get more than $15 million per year and wonders if Robinson will surpass Eagles RB Saquon Barkley‘s $20.6 million per year.
- Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Falcons and Senior Director of Football Administration Chris Olsen have parted ways.
- NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Falcons have hired Eagles exec Bryce Johnston as the SVP of Football Administration/Senior Personnel Executive.
- Garafolo mentions Johnsonton will lead salary-cap strategy, serve as lead contract negotiator, and be a key advisor for roster building and long-term strategy.
Panthers
- Panthers OT Taylor Moton feels like he’s in his prime going into year 10: “Retirement’s not on my mind right now.” (Joe Person)
- Carolina RB Jonathon Brooks has been fully cleared by his surgeon for the offseason program and feels “close to 100 percent” coming off a second ACL surgery on his right knee. (Person)
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