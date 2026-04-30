AFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Kenyon Sadiq, Bills Draft, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills were busy on the first night of the draft, moving from No. 26 down to No. 28 to No. 31 before moving down to No. 35 on day two and finally picking OLB T.J. Parker. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane recalled the thought process of the numerous early trade downs, saying they didn’t expect anyone they had a first-round grade on to make it to 26.

“We didn’t have a ton of what I thought would be enough first-round grades to get to us at 26,” Beane said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Once I realized that, ‘hey, our last guys are coming off here,’ we really ramped up the calls down, and we had some options.”

“The reason we did it that way, instead of just taking the one, was I kind of wanted to see: all right, if we have a good enough offer, Pat, we’ll sit here, and we’ll decide, ‘do we want to pounce now? Did we lose a couple of guys or not?’ We just felt like we still had enough guys on the board in this value, and we did it again at 31. I thought we just couldn’t pass up what we were able to get back in those trades and still end up with a guy like TJ. We were fired up once we were on the clock on Friday.”

Jets

The Jets took TE Kenyon Sadiq with the No. 16 overall pick, which was much to the excitement of OC Frank Reich . Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentioned that Reich had a pre-draft video conference with Sadiq that proved to be very impactful toward their plans.

with the No. 16 overall pick, which was much to the excitement of OC . Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentioned that Reich had a pre-draft video conference with Sadiq that proved to be very impactful toward their plans. Fowler cites one team source who mentioned that Reich may have indicated on the video call with Sadiq that he wanted the team to pick him.

As for New York making four trades during the draft, Fowler reports that the organization used at least six trade calculations or simulators, including the Jimmy Johnson-based points system.

Patriots

The Patriots have been heavily linked to Eagles WR A.J. Brown throughout the offseason. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New England looked into offensive tackles, edge rushers, and receivers in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

throughout the offseason. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New England looked into offensive tackles, edge rushers, and receivers in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. One team source told Fowler that the Patriots have “nothing binding” with Philadelphia to acquire Brown, and there is “no firm agreement in place.”

Fowler reports that the receiver spot was on New England’s radar in the first two rounds of the draft, and one rival team picking late in the first round believed that to be true.

Fowler writes that New England could’ve been a team to take WR KC Concepcion if he slid past the Browns at No. 24 overall, given they were among the teams that thought “highly of him.”