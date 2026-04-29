AFC Notes: Hunter Henry, Kadyn Proctor, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills fourth-round WR Skyler Bell commented on what he can bring to the group and is willing to do whatever the coaches ask of him.

“I’m dynamic; I’m explosive, versatile. I [can] do a lot of different things inside, outside, deep ball, contested catches, intermediate catches,” Bell said.

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said there will be no more “big ticket” free agent signings coming this summer for the Dolphins, and they will only fill positions of need and roster holes . ( Louis-Jacques

Sullivan added that the team is planning on playing first-round pick Kadyn Proctor at left guard this season. (Solana)

Patriots

Patriots TE Hunter Henry thinks it’s a good thing that a lot of players on the roster are still feeling the sting from their Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks.

“I watched a little. It still stings, to be honest with you,” Henry said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, we didn’t play to the capability that we wanted to play at all on the biggest stage, and that was very disappointing and hard to process for a while. It has definitely taken a while. It still stings, but I think that is good. That’s good that it stings. It’s good. It makes you want to work a little harder. To get all the way to the end and then not achieve it was hard. There were a lot of positives when you really step back from it and are able to really look at the full picture. I mean, making it all the way there is obviously a blessing. It’s really, really hard to do. Obviously, getting there was big, but we didn’t make it all the way.”