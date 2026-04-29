Jets Declined Fifth-Year Option For DT Mazi Smith

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets declined to exercise DT Mazi Smith‘s fifth-year option for 2027.

Smith came to New York as part of the deal to send Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys in November.

Smith has largely been ineffective since being drafted by Dallas, and he clearly fell out of favor with their coaching staff before being sent to the Jets. He’s also failed to make an impact in New York thus far, recording no stats in three appearances last year.

Smith, 24, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was an honorable mention for All-Big Ten as a junior.

He was selected 26th overall by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 35 games and made 28 starts, recording 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses.

In 2025, Smith appeared in five games for the Cowboys and three games for the Jets, recording three total tackles.