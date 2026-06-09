Bengals Restructuring QB Joe Burrow For $10M In Cap Space

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are restructuring QB Joe Burrow‘s contract for $10 million in cap space.

Rappaport mentions this is partially because of the cash needed for the Dexter Lawrence trade.

Earlier this offseason, Cincinnati believed they could achieve their goals this offseason without restructuring Burrow, but things changed with the trade for Lawrence.

Burrow, 29, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow appeared in eight games and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.