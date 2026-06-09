Rams Sign OLB Tomon Fox

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed OLB Tomon Fox to a contract.

Fox, 28, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2022. He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in 2023.

He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad over the 2024 and 2025 seasons..

In 2025, Fox appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded six tackles.