Patriots Sign UDFA OL JonDarius Morgan

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots signed undrafted OL JonDarius Morgan to a contract on Tuesday.
Morgan, 24, originally committed to South Carolina and remained there for two years before transferring to UAB. He was the 106th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class.
During his four-year college career, Morgan appeared in eight games for South Carolina and 24 games for UAB.
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