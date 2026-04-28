Patriots Sign UDFA OL JonDarius Morgan

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots signed undrafted OL JonDarius Morgan to a contract on Tuesday. 

Patriots Helmet

Morgan, 24, originally committed to South Carolina and remained there for two years before transferring to UAB. He was the 106th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class. 

During his four-year college career, Morgan appeared in eight games for South Carolina and 24 games for UAB. 

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