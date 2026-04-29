Bills Sign FB Ben VanSumeren

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they’ve signed FB Ben VanSumeren to a one-year contract.

VanSumeren, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the Eagles, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

VanSumeren was been on an off of their practice squad before returning to the Eagles last year on a one-year contract. Philadelphia declined to tender VanSumeren as a restricted free agent.

In 2024, VanSumeren appeared in one game for the Eagles after being placed on injured reserve early in 2025.