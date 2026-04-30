AFC Notes: Keylan Rutledge, Carnell Tate, Jaguars Draft, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Regarding the Jaguars taking TE Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the tight end entered the draft realistically expecting to go in the third or fourth rounds.
- According to Fowler, Boerkircher believed the Broncos were high on him and considered him to be an option early in the fourth round, and he had “no idea” that he was on Jacksonville’s radar.
- One veteran NFL agent characterized the Jaguars’ selection of Boerkircher as them going against perception and doing things their own way: “For better or worse, Jacksonville is going to do this their way — they are going to pick the players they want, perception be damned.”
Texans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Texans’ No. 26 overall pick, G Keylan Rutledge, was considered a sleeper first-round talent and Houston identified him as their favorite during the pre-draft process.
- Fowler writes that assistant GM James Liipfert was also a former Georgia Tech player and has “deep ties” to the school, while OL coach Cole Popovich had a private workout with Rutledge days before the draft.
- One NFC executive told Fowler that Houston had Rutledge as the top guard on their draft board, ahead of Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane, who went No. 14 to the Ravens.
- As for trading to No. 36 DT to select Kayden McDonald, Fowler reports that GM Nick Caserio was prepared to move up to No. 33 overall and explored getting back into the end of the first round.
Titans
- Regarding the Titans taking WR Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that many teams around the league didn’t expect new HC Robert Saleh to take the receiver.
- According to Breer, Tennessee’s decision came down to Tate or LB Arvell Reese, and the tipping point was the team clocking the receiver’s 40-yard dash time in the mid-4.4s at their Pro Day instead of the 4.53 he logged at the NFL Combine.
- Breer also mentions the Titans were impressed by Tate as a route runner and think he can succeed in “all three levels” of the field.
- Breer adds that Tate was the top player available on Tennessee’s draft board at No. 4 and they were always aware that the receiver would be their selection if he fell to them.
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