AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Robert Saleh, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Ventrell Miller is in a position to step into a larger role in the defense after LB Devin Lloyd left the team in free agency.

“I’m excited for the year,” Miller said, via Jags Wire. “I also know nothing is really handed to you, so I have to go out and work and earn whatever I get. So, I’m excited. I feel like things are falling into place for me a little bit, getting to know the system better the second year in, so I’m feeling confident and comfortable going into it this year.”

Texans

Houston handed DE Will Anderson Jr. a massive three-year, $150 million extension after a dominant first three years in the league. Anderson isn’t feeling any added pressure and continues to reiterate that he’s privileged to show off his hard work on the biggest stage.

“No, honestly, it didn’t add any pressure,” Anderson said, via the team’s YouTube. “I kind of changed my mind when I look at pressure. I always say, it’s not pressure, it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to go out and continue to be yourself. I think now the only thing that’s risen is I want to hit that next stage of my game, not because of the contract, but because I owe it to myself because I know how much hard work I’ve put in. I know what I’ve put into this game, so that’s what I want for myself. It’s really nothing about the money, it’s just about the work that you’re putting in, the preparation and the process.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said RB Nick Singleton is progressing and would participate in team reps. (Wyatt)

said RB is progressing and would participate in team reps. (Wyatt) Saleh said QB Cam Ward has handled the ups and downs of the offseason and OTAs well, and doesn’t let negative plays impact him. (Wyatt)

has handled the ups and downs of the offseason and OTAs well, and doesn’t let negative plays impact him. (Wyatt) Saleh called RB Tony Pollard an unbelievable pro who works hard and makes the most of every rep. (Wyatt)

an unbelievable pro who works hard and makes the most of every rep. (Wyatt) Saleh said that right now, Kevin Winston‘s focus is on playing a deep safety role despite wanting all his players to be versatile. Saleh wishes for his players to learn their main role in defense before expanding further. (McCormick)