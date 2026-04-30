AFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Spencer Fano, Bengals, Browns, Ravens UDFA

Bengals

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin commented on the trade for DL Dexter Lawrence after the team flipped the No. 10 pick to the Giants, who used it to select Miami G Francis Mauigoa.

“It’s one of the attractive things about trading a 10th pick for an All-Pro,” Tobin said, via the team’s website. “You know exactly what you’re getting. And you’re getting immediate impact. That was something that was a big decision point for us. We get immediate impact instead of impact as we go. So that was important.”

Browns

The Browns wound up taking OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports provided a look into Cleveland’s draft room before their selection, where national scout Zach Ayers called Fano the “best tackle” in this year’s class.

“We’re getting the best tackle in this entire draft,” Ayers said. “This kid’s rare combination of athleticism, quickness, strength, and his ability to excel on pass protection, is truly something special. He’s an excellent run blocker. He’s gritty, he’s tough, he’s rangy. And the most important thing: This is the best person in the entire draft. This is one of the highest-character guys I’ve done in the 10 years I’ve been on the road. And whatever goal or expectation we have of Spencer as a person, his goals and expectations are going to be higher than ours. This guy fits us beautifully.”

West Coast area scout Josh Cox said Fano was the “twitchiest, quickest offensive tackle in the draft.”

“The twitchiest, quickest offensive tackle in the draft,” Cox says. “He excels in pass pro. Great feet. And in the run game, you see the athleticism show up there as well. He can open his hips, he can pull—”

Browns GM Andrew Berry told Epstein that this year’s draft had more varied rankings than previous years.

“In recent years, it’s felt like the draft has gone very efficiently across the league where, early on, boards are maybe more similar than they’d been in the past,” Berry said. “This year was a little bit different.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said that rookie QB Diego Pavia elevated the rest of the team around him, and he’ll be coming into Baltimore with a clean slate and the ability to carve out a role eventually.

“One thing I would say about Diego — and Clark Lea, the head coach at Vanderbilt, is a really dear, close friend of mine — this guy was a force multiplier at Vanderbilt,” Minter said, via PFT. “He came there at a time when they needed to get it going and Clark was building something. And this guy made everybody in the building better. He’s one of the first people in, he’s one of the last to leave. He’s a really hard worker. We’ll certainly have some talks about maybe how to handle certain things a little bit better. But, again, any rookie undrafted free agent — come in and work. Let what you do on the field and by your actions show who you really are. We’ll let him come in with a little bit of a clean slate and just give him a platform, along with the rest of the guys coming in, give them a platform to see what they can do.”