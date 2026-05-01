NFC Notes: Brandon Aubrey, John Harbaugh, Cowboys’ Draft, Giants

Cowboys According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, some within the Cowboys were pushing to take fourth-round OT Drew Shelton early in Day 2.

early in Day 2. One team source told Fowler that the coaching staff is extremely high on Shelton: “Only so few humans can play tackle in the NFL, and he’s one of them. Super athletic.”

Fowler reports that one rival team believed Dallas considered taking DE Keldric Faulk at No. 23 overall, but a source within Dallas said that wasn’t the case.

Fowler also reports that the Cowboys were high on WR Jordyn Tyson, who went No. 8 to the Saints. Whether Dallas’ interest in Tyson played a role in George Pickens signing his franchise tag, Fowler writes that it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

who went No. 8 to the Saints. Whether Dallas’ interest in Tyson played a role in signing his franchise tag, Fowler writes that it isn’t out of the realm of possibility. As for Dallas sending the No. 20 overall pick to the Eagles to take WR Makai Lemon, Fowler reports that they never received a call from the Steelers, who were planning to take Lemon at No. 21. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys signed K Brandon Aubrey to a four-year, $28 million extension with $20 million guaranteed, including $14.233 million in new guarantees.

signed K to a four-year, $28 million extension with $20 million guaranteed, including $14.233 million in new guarantees. Aubrey received an $8.25 million signing bonus, and his 2026 and 2027 base salaries are fully guaranteed, with an additional $5 million of his 2028 salary becoming guaranteed if he is on the roster on the fifth day of the 2027 league year.

The contract includes annual $250,000 per-game roster bonuses, and Aubrey was previously a restricted free agent who had been tendered at the second-round level before signing the extension. (OTC)

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh said after the draft that the team would continue to add to the defensive tackle position and they have already signed veteran DT Shelby Harris, who was with the Browns last season.

“Defensive tackle, we’re going to be talking about that. That’s still something we’ve got to continue to address. We’re not finished with that at all,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk.

“We’ve been in contact with several agents of veteran defensive tackles, so we’ll continue to keep those communications open,” GM Joe Schoen added.

The Giants drafted DT Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round, but Harbaugh noted that he had a higher grade on him.

“We were a little surprised he was still there,” Harbaugh said of Jamison-Travis. “He’s a guy we hoped would still be there. We had a couple guys and he was still standing. We love the way he plays. He plays the way we like to play. He plays square, he locks out, he sheds blocks, he’s a very fundamentally sound guy. He’ll be a part of it, and then we get a couple vets going forward.”