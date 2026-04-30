Giants Have Competition To Sign DT D.J. Reader

It was reported the Giants were expected to sign veteran DT D.J. Reader following the draft after trading DT Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati.

Per Jordan Schultz, the Giants are “still very much in the mix” for Reader, but they have real competition from other teams.

Schultz also mentions the recent additions of DTs Shelby Harris and Leki Fotu won’t have an impact on the Giants’ pursuit of Reader.

Reader, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

He made base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal and was an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Lions.

In 2025, Reader appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.