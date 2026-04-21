Report: Giants Expect To Sign DT D.J. Reader After Draft

Per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants are expected to sign DT D.J. Reader following the draft.

Schwartz mentions the timing will help them in the compensatory pick formula. Players signed after May 1 don’t count as qualifying free agents.

The veteran took a visit with New York last week, and Schwartz thinks it’s an obvious addition following the Dexter Lawrence trade to Cincinnati.

Reader, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

He made base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal and was an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Lions.

In 2025, Reader appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.