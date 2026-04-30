Seahawks Sign Five Draft Picks

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed five draft picks from their 2026 class on Thursday.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|32
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|2
|64
|Bud Clark
|S
|3
|99
|Julian Neal
|CB
|Signed
|5
|148
|Beau Stephens
|G
|Signed
|6
|199
|Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
|WR
|7
|236
|Andre Fuller
|CB
|Signed
|7
|242
|Deven Eastern
|DT
|Signed
|7
|255
|Michael Dansby
|CB
|Signed
Neal, 23, was selected in the third round by the Seahawks in the 2026 NFL draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year contract worth $6,726,012 with a $1,351,644 signing bonus, per Over The Cap.
Throughout his five year college career, Neal appeared in 42 games for Fresno State and Arkansas. He tallied 99 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He also had 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
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