Rams Decline Fifth-Year Option For CB Emmanuel Forbes

According to Pro Football Talk, the Rams are declining the fifth-year option for CB Emmanuel Forbes.

The move was expected, as exercising the option would have fully guaranteed Forbes $12.6 million in 2027.

The Commanders made Forbes the 16th overall pick in 2023, but he didn’t last two full seasons in Washington. Forbes struggled as a rookie, and there wasn’t as much patience for him to work through things when a new regime took over.

The Commanders waived Forbes in December 2024, and the Rams claimed him off waivers.

Forbes, 25, was a first-round pick of the Commanders in the 2023 draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $15 million rookie contract through 2026 and is making a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

In 2025, Forbes appeared in 17 games for the Rams and made 14 starts. He totaled 45 tackles, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed, and a forced fumble