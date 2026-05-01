Seahawks Sign Seven UDFAs

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed seven undrafted free agents on Friday.
The full list includes:
- OLB Devean Deal
- OLB Aidan Hubbard
- OLB Marvin Jones Jr.
- WR Michael Briscoe
- WR Levi Wentz
- TE Lance Mason
- DT Uso Seumalo
Hubbard, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 77th-ranked linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Northwestern and remained there for five years, earning an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection in 2023.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 30 edge rusher in the 2026 class.
During his college career, Hubbard appeared in 47 games and recorded 105 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, two pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.
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