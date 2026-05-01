According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks signed sixth-round WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. to a four-year rookie contract.

This leaves just two remaining unsigned picks from Seattle’s draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 32 Jadarian Price RB 2 64 Bud Clark S 3 99 Julian Neal CB Signed 5 148 Beau Stephens G Signed 6 199 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR Signed 7 236 Andre Fuller CB Signed 7 242 Deven Eastern DT Signed 7 255 Michael Dansby CB Signed

Henderson, 22, was a four-star recruit and the second-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class. He initially joined Alabama and remained there for three years before transferring to Kansas in 2025. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner in 2025, along with Third-Team All-Big 12 as a receiver.

Dan Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 40 overall receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Henderson is projected to receive a four-year, $4,657,988 rookie contract that includes a $277,988 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Henderson 45 games and recorded 50 receptions for 862 yards (17.2 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with 24 kickoff returns for 570 yards (23.8 YPR) and one touchdown.