Patriots Claim DE Ali Gaye Off Waivers From Texans

According to DJ Bien-Aime, the Patriots claimed DE Ali Gaye off waivers from the Texans on Friday.

Gaye, 27, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2023. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Texans signed him to a futures deal in 2024, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason, once again. The Titans quickly claimed him and released him after a year. He returned to Houston’s practice squad in August 2025 and was promoted to the active roster in October.

In 2025, Gaye appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded one tackle.