Giants Decline CB Deonte Banks’ Fifth-Year Option

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants declined CB Deonte Banks‘ fifth-year option on Friday.

The fifth-year option would’ve cost New York $12.633 million for 2027.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given Banks hasn’t recorded an interception since his rookie season in 2023.

Banks, 25, was a four-year starter at Maryland and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten in 2022. The Giants selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $14,658,028 rookie contract that includes a $7,660,384 signing bonus. New York had a fifth-year option to pick up for 2027.

In 2025, Banks appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, no interceptions, and five pass defenses.