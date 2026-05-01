Ravens Officially Sign 19 UDFAs

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed 19 undrafted free agents on Friday, including QB Diego Pavia.

We have signed 19 undrafted rookie free agents: https://t.co/CAE0oSKrNJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 1, 2026

The full list includes:

Pavia was supposed to tryout with Baltimore this weekend but will instead sign a three-year deal with them in advance. Baltimore also signed UDFA QB Joe Fagnano out of UConn.

Pavia, 24, attended Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before beginning his college career at New Mexico Military Institute, then transferring to New Mexico and finally to Vanderbilt.

He became the first Vanderbilt player to be a Heisman Trophy finalist, finishing second in the voting and winning numerous other awards in 2025, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, First-Team All-American, and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

During his six collegiate seasons, Pavia started in 49 of his 53 games, amassing a record of 31-17 and completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 10,255 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 628 times for 3,094 yards and 31 touchdowns.