Ravens Signing Former Connecticut QB Joe Fagnano

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are signing former Connecticut QB Joe Fagnano as an undrafted free agent.

He had been invited to try out at their rookie minicamp and will land a contract for the 90-man roster.

Fagnano, 25, began his career at Maine in 2019 and started the bulk of the next four seasons. He transferred to Connecticut in 2023, missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, but started the next two years, helping the Huskies to two straight bowl appearances.

During his seven-year college career, Fagnano appeared in 51 games with 45 starts. He completed 62.1 percent of his pass attempts for 10,718 yards, 93 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, adding 728 rushing yards and another nine touchdowns.