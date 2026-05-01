Chiefs Officially Sign 20 UDFAs

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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The Kansas City Chiefs announced they officially signed 20 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The full list includes:

  1. DE Vincent Anthony
  2. LB Wesley Bissainthe
  3. DT Cole Brevard
  4. WR Jeff Caldwell
  5. WR Jacob De Jesus
  6. DE Anthony Dunn
  7. WR Omari Evans
  8. TE John Michael Gyllenborg
  9. DE Ethan Hurkett
  10. DT Amari McNeill
  11. S Xavier Nwankpa
  12. C Pete Nygra
  13. RB Jaydn Ott
  14. DT Damon Payne
  15. CB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
  16. CB Bryce Phillips
  17. S DeShon Singleton
  18. RB EJ Smith
  19. G Josh Thompson
  20. CB Zelmar Vedder

Ott, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 23rd-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class. He earned freshman All-American at Cal in 2022 and first-team All-PAC 12 the following season in 2023. He transferred to Oklahoma for the 2025 season but played only seven games. 

During his four-year college career, Ott appeared in 41 games and rushed 552 times for 2,655 yards (4.8 YPC) with 24 touchdowns, adding 98 receptions for 749 yards and six touchdowns. 

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