Chiefs Officially Sign 20 UDFAs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they officially signed 20 undrafted free agents on Friday.
The full list includes:
- DE Vincent Anthony
- LB Wesley Bissainthe
- DT Cole Brevard
- WR Jeff Caldwell
- WR Jacob De Jesus
- DE Anthony Dunn
- WR Omari Evans
- TE John Michael Gyllenborg
- DE Ethan Hurkett
- DT Amari McNeill
- S Xavier Nwankpa
- C Pete Nygra
- RB Jaydn Ott
- DT Damon Payne
- CB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
- CB Bryce Phillips
- S DeShon Singleton
- RB EJ Smith
- G Josh Thompson
- CB Zelmar Vedder
Ott, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 23rd-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class. He earned freshman All-American at Cal in 2022 and first-team All-PAC 12 the following season in 2023. He transferred to Oklahoma for the 2025 season but played only seven games.
During his four-year college career, Ott appeared in 41 games and rushed 552 times for 2,655 yards (4.8 YPC) with 24 touchdowns, adding 98 receptions for 749 yards and six touchdowns.
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