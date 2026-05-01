Chiefs Officially Sign 20 UDFAs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they officially signed 20 undrafted free agents on Friday.

Meet the UDFAs! pic.twitter.com/LL5MejyzjD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2026

The full list includes:

DE Vincent Anthony LB Wesley Bissainthe DT Cole Brevard WR Jeff Caldwell WR Jacob De Jesus DE Anthony Dunn WR Omari Evans TE John Michael Gyllenborg DE Ethan Hurkett DT Amari McNeill S Xavier Nwankpa C Pete Nygra RB Jaydn Ott DT Damon Payne CB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister CB Bryce Phillips S DeShon Singleton RB EJ Smith G Josh Thompson CB Zelmar Vedder

Ott, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 23rd-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class. He earned freshman All-American at Cal in 2022 and first-team All-PAC 12 the following season in 2023. He transferred to Oklahoma for the 2025 season but played only seven games.

During his four-year college career, Ott appeared in 41 games and rushed 552 times for 2,655 yards (4.8 YPC) with 24 touchdowns, adding 98 receptions for 749 yards and six touchdowns.