Patriots Sign Fifth-Round CB Karon Prunty

According to Christopher Price of the Boston Globe, the Patriots signed fifth-round CB Karon Prunty to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.

Prunty marks the first of New England’s draft picks to sign his rookie deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 28 Caleb Lomu T 2 55 Gabe Jacas DE 3 95 Eli Raridon TE 5 171 Karon Prunty CB Signed 6 196 Dametrious Crownover T 6 212 Namdi Obiazor LB 7 234 Behren Morton QB 7 245 Jam Miller RB 7 247 Quintayvious Hutchins DE

Prunty, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 30th-ranked player in Virginia in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Kansas and remained there for two years before transferring to North Carolina A&T, and finished his collegiate career at Wake Forest in 2025. He earned Third-team All-ACC honors in 2025.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,814,868 rookie contract that includes a $434,868 signing bonus.

In 2025, Prunty appeared in 13 games for Wake Forest and recorded 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, eight pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.