Raiders Officially Sign 17 UDFAs

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed 17 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The full list includes:

Hemby, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 127th-ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Maryland and remained there for four years before transferring to Indiana. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

Dan Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 16 running back in the 2026 class.

During his college career, Hemby appeared in 58 games and recorded 711 rushing attempts for 3,467 yards (4.9 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 129 receptions for 1,086 yards (8.4 YPC) and five touchdowns.