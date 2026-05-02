Browns Hiring Former Jaguars GM Trent Baalke As Consultant

The Cleveland Browns are hiring former Jaguars GM Trent Baalke in a “consultant-like capacity,” according to Matt Zenitz.

Baalke, 60, began working for the Jets as a personnel scout in 1998 before joining Washington in 2001. After four years in Washington, Baalke was hired as the 49ers’ Western region scout and worked his way up to general manager.

Baalke was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association back in 2011 after the team won 13 games. He spent six years in the position but was fired in 2017 after another disappointing season.

The Jaguars hired Baalke in 2020 as their director of pro personnel and eventually promoted him to GM going into 2021. Jacksonville opting to retain Baalke last year, which came as a surprise to many around the league. However, he was eventually fired after the Jaguars hired Liam Cohen.

During his tenure with the 49ers, the team produced a record of 57-31-1, which includes three playoff appearances and a conference title in 2012. In Jacksonville, Baalke has a record of 25-43 with one playoff appearance.