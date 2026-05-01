AFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Eric DeCosta, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said the team didn’t have the draft board fall the way they hoped it to in terms of the center position and said that they’ll look to continue to add to that position throughout the rest of the off-season.

“Obviously, center is a position right now in a state of flux,” he said, via Around The NFL. “We’re trying to figure that out. We weren’t able to address that in the draft. There were a couple guys that we really liked in the draft at the center position, but the board didn’t fall the right way. Fortunately, we have time. We don’t play games until September. There will be some opportunities for us between now and then to address the center position, whether that’s free agency, other things, a trade, there will be different things that we can do. It just didn’t work out for us this past weekend, but I think that there may be some potential trades we can look at and some other things we can do to address that position.”

DeCosta was asked if OL Danny Pinter or OL Corey Bullock could be in a position to earn the starting job.