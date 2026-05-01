AFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Eric DeCosta, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Regarding Bengals DT Dexter Lawrence‘s new contract, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated points out that Lawrence will receive $21 million in 2026 and $25 million in 2027, along with $23 million in 2028 that includes a $21.75 million base salary, a $250,000 workout bonus, and $1 million in per-game roster bonuses.
- Breer points out that Lawrence’s representation negotiated an $8.25 million option bonus in 2027. He will carry cap charges of $14.33 million, $24.21 million, and $30.46 million over the next three years.
Browns
- According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns got two or three calls for the No. 9 overall pick, but they elected to stay put for OT Spencer Fano after already moving back from No. 6 with the Chiefs.
- Fowler also reports that Cleveland was concerned about missing out on WR Denzel Boston at No. 39 overall and considered trading back into the first round with the Seahawks at No. 32. They also considered moving higher in the second round for Boston, but were able to attain him by staying put.
Ravens
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said the team didn’t have the draft board fall the way they hoped it to in terms of the center position and said that they’ll look to continue to add to that position throughout the rest of the off-season.
“Obviously, center is a position right now in a state of flux,” he said, via Around The NFL. “We’re trying to figure that out. We weren’t able to address that in the draft. There were a couple guys that we really liked in the draft at the center position, but the board didn’t fall the right way. Fortunately, we have time. We don’t play games until September. There will be some opportunities for us between now and then to address the center position, whether that’s free agency, other things, a trade, there will be different things that we can do. It just didn’t work out for us this past weekend, but I think that there may be some potential trades we can look at and some other things we can do to address that position.”
DeCosta was asked if OL Danny Pinter or OL Corey Bullock could be in a position to earn the starting job.
“Well, right now, I’d say for sure,” he said. “Danny’s a guy that’s played some football. He started three or four games last year, I believe. Obviously, we’ve had Corey Bullock. I think the Gwyn kid is a good prospect, as well. We’ll have a plan. I’ve got tremendous confidence in (offensive coordinator) Declan (Doyle) and Dwayne Ledford, our offensive line coach. Their comfort gives me comfort. I’m excited about what this is going to look like. As I said, the hunt goes on. Our scouts do a great job of finding players, looking for talent. We’ll continue to assess the players out there and I’m confident that when September rolls around, we’ll have our best team.”
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