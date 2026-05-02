Browns Restructure Contract Of OT Dawand Jones

Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns agreed to a restructured contract with OT Dawand Jones.
Pelissero notes that the 2026 deal is worth $1.5 million, including $1.145 million guaranteed.
Jones was due $3.674 million after hitting an escalator, but this restructure frees up cash and cap space and gets Jones some guaranteed money.
Jones, 24, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022.
The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,632,332, including a signing bonus of $792,332.
In 2025, Jones appeared in three games for the Browns and made three starts at tackle.
We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.
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