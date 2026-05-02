AFC Notes: Jermod McCoy, Garrett Nussmeier, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Regarding Broncos’ fourth-round DB Jonah Coleman , Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Denver had him as an early third-round pick on their draft board and sees similarities to J.K. Dobbins ‘ footwork.

, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Denver had him as an early third-round pick on their draft board and sees similarities to ‘ footwork. Fowler reports Denver would have considered Eagles’ second-round TE Eli Stowers if he fell to No. 62, but the organization is confident that fifth-round TE Justin Joly can be a pass-catching weapon.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach called QB Garrett Nussmeier after drafting him in the seventh round to let him know he was joining the best quarterback room in the league.

“I know it’s been a long day, but just know that you’re going to head to the best quarterback room in the NFL here,” Veach told Nussmeier, in a video released by the Chiefs, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re going to turn this pick in now and make you the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

“Last time I saw you, I was on the opposite sideline at UCLA,” OC Eric Bieniemy told Nussmeier. “You had a pretty good game against us. I’m very proud of you and looking forward to having this opportunity to work with you.”

Raiders

Regarding the Raiders’ fourth-round CB Jermod McCoy , ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Las Vegas did “extensive homework” on the cornerback’s knee injury, and they are optimistic about his chances to play in 2026.

, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Las Vegas did “extensive homework” on the cornerback’s knee injury, and they are optimistic about his chances to play in 2026. Fowler writes that he checked in with eight teams about whether they took McCoy off their board after reports of his degenerative knee injury emerged. Five teams confirmed they removed McCoy from their plans, while three teams responded no.

Although McCoy may need an operation in the future, Fowler writes that the Raiders are hopeful he will avoid that in the short term.