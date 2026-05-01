AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Akheem Mesidor, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Regarding the Chargers taking EDGE Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that people around the league think believe he could’ve gone in the No. 12 to 15 range.

at No. 22 overall, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that people around the league think believe he could’ve gone in the No. 12 to 15 range. Fowler writes that Mesidor turning 25 in April played a factor in his value.

One NFC executive thinks Mesidor will be a great player under his rookie contract, but the question is what you pay him on his second deal: “He’s going to be a really good first-contract guy, there’s little doubt about that. The question becomes what do you pay him when he’s close to 30 and wants a new deal?”

Chiefs

The Chiefs used their fourth-round selection on DB Jadon Canady, and during their post-draft press conferences, scouts revealed they had an extensive background with Canady.

“We took Jadon Canady, the nickel from Oregon. I think first and foremost, you have to give kudos to (Oregon Head) Coach (Dan) Lanning and (Oregon Chief of Staff) Marshall Malchow for what they’ve done at Oregon and the development they’ve done with all their players,” said Western Regional Scout Greg Castillio, via ChiefsWire.com. “I mean, you saw, we took Jeff Bassa last year, so they’ve done a tremendous job. As far as Jadon (Canady) is concerned, he’s an uber competitive nickel corner. At the same time, I think the most important thing is (that) he also provides special teams value. This guy has been productive gunner everywhere he’s been. Just from a nickel standpoint, he’ll compete for that role. Then, in addition to that, this guy’s a feisty competitor. I was at the pro day, and I think the one thing I took away was just the competitive nature. He ran fast enough, and the cool thing is that he chose to do everything. You see a lot of these guys picking and choosing, and this guy came in with the mindset of, ‘Let me just compete today,’ and he showed up pretty well, even with the position drill stuff too, which I thought was one of the better things he did, you know, the reactionary athleticism, closing speed, acceleration, all that fun stuff.”

“This is one of those guys where we did talk a little bit about his time at Ole Miss as well as at Tulane. Now, there were some relationships where, part of his journey to Oregon, they were familiar with him from coaches who had been at some of those prior programs. You mention NIL, but really this is one of those kids who has been driven by football (for) a lot of his path,” said National Scout Jonathan Howard. “A lot of it was opportunity and the opportunity to play football at the highest level. That also speaks to the program where he ends up in Oregon, where Greg (Castillo) was talking about earlier. This is a program that you’ve seen a lot of consistency (and) you’ve seen what their culture is about, and we trust that.”

Raiders

Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza talked about his leadership style and added that the title is earned not given.

“If you ask my teammates I wasn’t always a nice guy, I was an a-hole sometimes because I wanted everyone to do their one-eleventh, everyone to do their job, hold everyone to a high standard,” Mendoza said, via PFT. “However, coming into a new organization, starting from the bottom of the totem pole, I believe that leadership is earned, not given.”