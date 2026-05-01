Broncos Re-Sign ERFA DB Devon Key

According to Mike Klis, Broncos DB Devon Key has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Friday.

Key will make $1.075 million in 2026 under the ERFA tender.

Key, 28, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in 2021. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Chiefs cut him loose coming out of the following year’s preseason and he caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad in November 2022 but was released after a week. The Broncos signed him to their practice squad in August 2023.

Denver re-signed him to a futures deal in 2024 and he wound up cracking their active roster. They tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent in April of last year.

In 2025, Key appeared in 17 games and recorded 28 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.